Two members of CITGO 6 moved to house arrest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two American oil executives who have been held in Venezuela have been moved from prison to house arrest, CNN is reporting.
Gustavo Cárdenas and Jorge Toledo were released to house arrest on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Their move comes days after a humanitarian visit to Caracas by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and a team of non-government negotiators.
Known as the Citgo 6 - six employees were summoned to Venezuela just before Thanksgiving in 2017. While in Caracas, Venezuela, on the business trip, they were arrested on corruption charges. A Venezuelan court ruled in June of 2019 that the men should stand trial.
There was not an update on the other four members of the Citgo 6 - including Tomeu Vadell, of Lake Charles.
This is not the first time the men have been placed in house arrest. All six oil executives were moved from prison to house arrest back in December 2019. However, all six men were moved back to prison in February 2020 after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido met with President Donald Trump.
