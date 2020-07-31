SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2020.
Shawn Michael Conklin, 34, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Matthew Aaron Wester, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace; issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (3 charges).
Jeremie Joseph Moran, 35, Sulphur: Child endangerment (2 charges); domestic abuse; strangulation.
Craig Anthony Dubard, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Dayton Jamal Robinson, 24, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.
Jason Christopher Manuel, 50, Oakdale: Probation violation.
Rayford James Reado, 56, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Daniel Wad Bellard Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Tanna Lamor Hawkins, 38, Lake Charles: Use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule V drug; child endangerment.
Joshua Allen Wisner, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Joseph Paul Oquain, 48, Sulphur: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges).
