Police: Guns shown in music video in park lead to two arrests

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Westlake man and a juvenile are in custody after a music video showed them brandishing firearms in a city park, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.
Lt. Jeff Keenum said the video was obtained as officers were conducting an investigation into a shooting at McMillan that occurred around 8 p.m. in McMillan Park on July 13. Surveillance footage showed at least six suspects with guns, and at least three firing a weapon, although no one was hit.
On July 24, police learned of a music video recorded in McMillian Park, according to Keenum. Detectives saw suspects involved in the July shooting in the music the video, says Keenum. An adult and numerous juveniles are seen brandishing firearms in the video, according to Keenum.
After reviewing additional surveillance, detectives learned that the video was recorded on July 11. Detectives have since identified Adrent Damone Carter, 37, of Westlake, among those in the video. Detectives also authenticated the firearms Carter and juveniles possessed in the video, says Keenum.
A warrant was obtained for Carter on July 29, and LCPD’s SWAT team and detective division were able to locate and arrest Carter without incident, says Keenum.
Carter was arrested for:
· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
· Three counts of contribution to deliquency of juveniles
· Possession of a firearm in a City Park
· Judge Michael Canaday has set Carter’s bond at $92,000
Shortly after Carter’s arrest, a juvenile was arrested without incident on the following counts:
· Illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile
· Possession of a firearm in a City Park
