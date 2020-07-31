Local siblings providing “Psalm 91 Boxes” to help the community through COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Ughovwa siblings were forced to think outside of the box for their grandma’s birthday this year, so they gave her a gift in a box.
“We pretty much gave her like a Psalm 91 kind of card, kind of a hallmark card,” Nicholas, a senior at Saint Louis Catholic High School said. " With like some care packages, like hand sanitizer and masks for whenever she goes out.”
Their grandma loved her gift so much she spread the word to her neighbors. Demand grew quickly, so Nicholas decided to expand and put the time towards his service hours for school.
He named the project “Psalm 91 Boxes” and recruited his siblings to help out. Psalm 91 is a prayer for protection and the Ughovwa’s “Psalm 91 Boxes” are full of supplies to protect from COVID-19.
Nicholas and his sister Meghan, say the message on the outside is just as important as what’s on the inside.
“Psalm 91 throughout biblical history is seen like a protection against plagues and what we’re living in right now, you could call COVID-19 a plague,” Nicholas said.
“Everywhere we go we are using his grace and mercy upon us, that will always act as a protection over us,” Meghan said.
Nathan says helping his older brother, and his community, has been very fulfilling.
“I really want to put a smile on people’s faces, and I would love to see their smiles when they receive their boxes,” Nathan said. “So that’s my main goal it’s to um put a smile on people’s face.”
One of Nicholas’ main goals is to spread the message behind their “Psalm 91 Boxes” to everyone who receives one.
”The message, along with you know being able to give more boxes to the people,” he said. “And being able to bless more people with these essentials because we don’t know how long this COVID-19 is gonna you know, go on for.”
If you would like to receive a “Psalm 91 Box” or donate to help the Ughovwa siblings fill their boxes for the community you can email Nicholas, Meghan and Nathan at godsfeet@yahoo.com.
