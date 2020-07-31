Former McNeese player, coach Kerry Joseph joins Seattle Seahawks coaching staff

“It was a door that was open then I wasn’t even looking for it, to be honest with you. I got a call from a former teammate that now works for the Seahawks and he gave me a heads up about an opportunity as an offensive assistant,” said Joseph. “I have always been on myself saying that if I get a crack in the door let me go kick it down. When the opportunity presented itself, I talked to the wife and made sure she was cool with it and we went after it.”