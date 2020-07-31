FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms possible through the evening, more rain into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have started off warm and dry for the first half of our Friday, but we are tracking the chance for storms into the evening. Temperatures very similar to what we saw yesterday as we are in the lower 90′s.
As we move through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening temperatures may warm a degree or two more, but heat indices will remain high as it will feel more like the triple digits in some areas. Another thing to watch for is the development of scattered showers and storms this evening that could contain damaging winds as well as hail. The overall severe threat is low though with just an isolated storm on the stronger side, but any rain will help in providing some relief from the heat. Temperatures fall through the overnight hours as we look to start off once again in the middle and upper 70′s for Saturday morning. The key difference will be the chance of showers and storms moving through during our morning hours. The best chance of rain looks to be along the I-10 corridor with more isolated rain chances for areas north, but if you have any early morning plans have the rain coat or umbrella nearby just in case. Into the afternoon we could see another round of storms so, while it won’t be a washout rain chances are around for both the morning and afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler as we see more in the way or rain and cloud cover but we still look to reach the upper 80′s to near 90.
Into the second half of the weekend we do warm back into the lower 90′s for Sunday, with a lower rain chances as we will see a front stalling off to our north. Rain chances overall Sunday look to be more in the afternoon, but for the weekend as a whole it will still be good for any of the outdoor activities you may have as it won’t be raining all the time. A typical summer time setup looks to return into next week with highs remaining in the lower 90′s with isolated storm chances through next Thursday.
Into late next week rain chances look to diminish just slightly as some drier air looks to move in, but a pop-up storm is still possible into the afternoon hours. Looking at the tropics we have Hurricane Isaias that is bringing impacts to the Bahamas and will be impacting the eastern Florida into the weekend before heading towards the Carolina’s into the weekend. We will see no impacts here in Southwest Louisiana, but with tropical waves coming off the African coastline we still have a ways to go until the end of Hurricane Season. Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
