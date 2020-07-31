FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms possible through the evening, more rain into the weekend

As we move through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening temperatures may warm a degree or two more, but heat indices will remain high as it will feel more like the triple digits in some areas. Another thing to watch for is the development of scattered showers and storms this evening that could contain damaging winds as well as hail. The overall severe threat is low though with just an isolated storm on the stronger side, but any rain will help in providing some relief from the heat. Temperatures fall through the overnight hours as we look to start off once again in the middle and upper 70′s for Saturday morning. The key difference will be the chance of showers and storms moving through during our morning hours. The best chance of rain looks to be along the I-10 corridor with more isolated rain chances for areas north, but if you have any early morning plans have the rain coat or umbrella nearby just in case. Into the afternoon we could see another round of storms so, while it won’t be a washout rain chances are around for both the morning and afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler as we see more in the way or rain and cloud cover but we still look to reach the upper 80′s to near 90.