FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid while also watching for storms to arrive this evening

This setup, while aggravating in terms of the daily chances of rain we’ll see, is good when it relates to Hurricane Isaias in the Caribbean Sea, as the trough over our area will keep Isaias from having any chance of entering the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is moving through the Bahamas this morning and could strengthen to a category two hurricane as it makes a close pass to the east coast of Florida this weekend and then skirts the eastern seaboard into next week. We’ll see no impacts from Isaias here in Southwest Louisiana.