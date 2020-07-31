FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid while also watching for storms to arrive this evening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our Friday will get off to a rather quiet start, although very hot and muggy with morning temperatures barely dropping out of the 80s to start the day. Radar is quiet and the morning sunshine will quickly heat up temperatures back into the lower 90s this afternoon, while heat index values top out around 105.
Storms in NW Louisiana overnight has weakened but we’ll be watching that area for additional storms later today that will begin to drop southward toward our area by early evening. Models show the remnants of a squall line moving into Vernon, Beauregard and Allen parishes after 6:00 p.m. and continuing to weaken before moving south of I-10, so not every location will get storms, just mainly those areas north of I-10 will have the best chance this evening.
The Storm Prediction Center does have this area mentioned as seeing the possibility of strong damaging winds and hail in some storms, so we’ll be watching this for sure late this afternoon as some storms begin to approach our northern viewing area. These storms will diminish before midnight, but the setup this weekend brings more rain to the area by Saturday morning and afternoon.
A stalling front will enter the central portion of Louisiana on Saturday and help spark scattered showers and a few thunderstorms before the noon hour tomorrow. Expect a few rounds of rain and storms possible, while brief, could bring some briefly heavy downpours and cloud-to-ground lightning tomorrow. The best chance of rain on Sunday looks to be during the afternoon hours, but another round of scattered storms is likely as the front remains parked over the area.
This setup, while aggravating in terms of the daily chances of rain we’ll see, is good when it relates to Hurricane Isaias in the Caribbean Sea, as the trough over our area will keep Isaias from having any chance of entering the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is moving through the Bahamas this morning and could strengthen to a category two hurricane as it makes a close pass to the east coast of Florida this weekend and then skirts the eastern seaboard into next week. We’ll see no impacts from Isaias here in Southwest Louisiana.
