SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2020.
Bradley Scott McGallion, 39, Vinton: Second-degree battery; child endangerment; resisting an officer.
Jerry Lee Toliver, 48, Saginaw, MI: Attempted burglary (2 charges).
Megan Alexis Hoffpauir, 22, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Javan Colt Smith, 35, Lafayette: Attempted burglary; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Jonathan Lee Harris, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Tyler Brooks Venable, 29, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles; driving with a suspended license.
Neal Lloyd Smith, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; letting a disorderly place.
Alexander Collins Miles, 35, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
David Paul Allen, 45, Vinton: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Antasia C. Richard, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; contempt of court.
Leslie Wayne Lewis, 40, Lake Charles: Obscenity; property damage under $1,000; trespassing; battery.
Gerald Allen Mclean, 30, Lillington, NC: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Courtney Alexander Robinson Jr., 36, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christie Lynn Doyle, 27, Oakdale: Contempt of court; careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marshall Sylvester Terry, 30, Cameron: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Gregory Louis Ruben, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tori Lynette Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: First-degree murder (2 charges).
Jarvis Jerrold Bias, 23, Lake Charles: First-degree rape; home invasion.
Adrent Damone Carter, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; contributing to the delinquency of a minor (3 charges); first offense illegal carrying of a weapon.
Hunter Blaze Carroll, 21, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
John Zachary Walton, 36, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Marcus Craig Williams Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a weapon; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Larry James Barton, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Chadwick Dale Freeman, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
