Sulphur Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department says it is searching for a missing or runaway 12-year-old girl named Krystal Moon.
Moon is white, wearing unknown clothing, and may have dyed her hair purple. She was last seen on July 24, 2020.
The Sulphur Police Department asks anyone with information about her location to please contact Sgt. Nick Johnson at 337-527-4536 or 337-563-1122. You can also contact the main-line for the Department at 377-527-4550.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.