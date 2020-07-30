Sports Person of the Week - Jake Brown

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - 15-year-old Jake Brown has already decided what his future looks like.
Brown is only going to be a Sophomore at Sulphur High School, but last week, he verbally committed to play baseball at LSU come 2023.
It was a decision he’s always wanted to make.
“Growing up in Louisiana this has been my dream the whole way,” said Brown. “And after talking to the coaches I decided that this is where I belong and this is the best place for me to get better and to have fun.”
Brown wasn’t able to finish his first year at the High School level due to the coronavirus canceling the season, but he was able to grab a few varsity starts before it ended. The left-handed pitcher can touch 85 miles per hour on his fastball which turned the heads of those in Baton Rouge.
But Brown says he couldn’t have done it on his own.
“I’d like to thank coach Danny Ardoin and team Louisiana for helping my name get out there. Also my high school coach, coach Moore,” Brown said. “They really helped me get my name out there. It’s made recruiting easier by having them close to me.”
To have success like this you must have a solid support system surrounding you and Brown is blessed with one that includes not only his coaches but his friends and family.
“It means the world to me knowing that my decision is their decision. That’s huge.”
Brown still has three more years of high school in which he’ll continue to grow. And over these next few years, Brown remains humble that he’ll one day be a Tiger.
“I’m just looking to get up there and live the dream. These next couple of years of high school I’m just looking to get better,” said Brown. “So that when I do step on LSU’s campus, I’m the best athlete I can be.”
