REPORT: SEC presidents adopt plan to play conference-only, 10-game football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has officially decided to play a conference-only schedule of 10 games, according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
Dellenger tweeted that sources have told Sports Illustrated the SEC presidents adopted a plan during a virtual meeting.
The report stated the league has approved a kickoff date of Sept. 26 and the SEC title game will be December 19.
He added other particulars about the schedule are unclear for now.
More to come.
