Officer involved shooting on 13th Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Late Wednesday night, an officer involved shooting took place.
Lake Charles Police Department were responding to an alleged car jacking in the Lake Area, which led to a chase down on Thirteenth Street.
The driver stuck a pole and then crashed into the front of a residence on the street.
Shots were then fired, though it is unclear, as of now, if it was before or after the crash.
According to Louisiana State Police, there were no reported injuries to the residents of the struck house or to the officers. However, the driver is deceased.
Trooper Derek Senegal, with Louisiana State Police, confirms Lake Charles Police Department reported an officer involved shooting and requested that LSP investigate.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
