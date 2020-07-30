Missing Allen Parish woman found

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A woman reported missing in Allen Parish has been found, authorities say.
The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that Meenaben Lad, 60, had been found. She was reported missing on Thursday.
“Your assistance in locating Mrs. Lad was a tremendous help,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Mrs. Lad has returned to the safety of her home, unharmed and in good health. She is now in the care of her family. Thank you for your assistance in this matter. BE SAFE AND GOD BLESS!!”
