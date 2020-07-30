McLain sentenced to life imprisonment on first-degree murder charge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beaumont man found guilty in the death of John Michael DeVille has been sentenced.
In January of 2020, Ronald Gene McLain was found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in DeVille’s death.
On that first-degree murder charge, McLain has been sentenced to life in prison.
Deville’s body was found on the side ofI I-10 in June of 2018. The coroner concluded that he had suffered a skull fracture and was shot.
Another defendant being tried separately is believed to be the shooter. Prosectures say McLain hit Deville with a wrench.
For more details of the story, please visit McLain found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping.
