Life Christian Academy discusses fall reopening plans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A private school serving Pre-K3 through eighth grade has decided to have in-person classes come August.
On August 10, Life Christian Academy is welcoming back nearly 400 students with face-to-face instruction.
“We also feel like it’s so important that they have that normalcy,” principal Stefanee Tolbert said. “[We want them to] get back together with each other and we have the flexibility to be able to do that.”
Tolbert said they came to that decision after consulting medical professionals, coming up with safety measures, and conducting a parent poll.
“We’ve asked our parents what they want [and] what they feel like is best and the overwhelming majority is on the same page which is a blessing for us,” she said.
Tolbert said the school worked together with parents to make sure the plans fit their child’s needs. Something parent Jessica Morrow said she appreciates.
“The school started reaching out to us and just explaining the process on how they were going to open back up, all of the planning and the procedures that they’re going through to make sure the kids are safe,” she said. “They have given me the confidence that they are making safety a priority.”
LCA will be taking several safety precautions including keeping the class sizes small. They will not hold large assemblies and students will be provided a face covering.
“We’re basically going to be quarantining those kids with their classmates,” Tolbert said. “They’re going to eat together, do recess together; typically multiple grades would be at recess and that’s just not going to be the case.”
Small changes Tolbert said will keep students safe and keep some sense of normalcy in their school day.
