Hurricane Isaias could strengthen to a category two over Bahamas, threatens East Coast of U.S.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Isaias continues to lash the Bahamas with wind gusts up to 100 mph and maximum sustained winds of 80, with further strengthening expected as it moves through the Bahamas today and tonight. The National Hurricane Center says it is possible Isaias could become a category two hurricane but will likely stay just off the east coast of Florida before making a turn that could bring a landfall next week in the Carolinas and along most of the eastern seaboard through New England.
Isaias has winds of 80 mph and is moving NW rapidly at 17 mph. Isaias will continue through the Bahamas where hurricane warnings are issued. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida where the hurricane conditions are expected to remain just offshore on its closest pass, although parts of their east coast do remain in the cone of error.
As always it is best to keep an eye on this until it is gone entirely, and we here at KPLC will keep you updated. More importantly this is a good reminder that we are about to enter the heart of hurricane season. Make sure you have a plan in place and know what you would do if a storm were to threaten our area.
