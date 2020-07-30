Friend of hit-and-run victim in Lake Charles speaks out

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to Lake Charles Police, 47-year-old James Johnston was hit by a driver in a hit and run accident near the intersection of Hwy 14 and I-210.
Johnston’s friend Chrissy LeBleu is speaking out about the accident that killed her friend. LeBleu describes Johnston as genuine and sincere.
“Those are attributes that are super hard to find in this world and he was just a gentle, kind soul and he should always be remembered that way,” LeBleu said.
LeBleu met Johnston by volunteering with the homeless ministry through Water’s Edge. Her fondest memory with him is sadly the day Johnston died. The same day, she and other volunteers celebrated his birthday.
“He told [us] that he had never experienced a birthday party before; so a handful of us got together and we bought him balloons,” LeBleu said. “I went out there and sang happy birthday to the top of my lungs from the moment I walked out to the moment I gave him his gifts.”
It was an unconventional birthday party celebrated outside a gas station. But LeBleu said it didn’t matter because she knew Johnston was happy.
“You could feel it, you know you could see it on his face,” LeBleu said. “Words didn’t really need to be exchanged to see how happy he was that day.”
Later that night, Johnston died in a hit and run accident. LeBleu asks for the person who did this to turn themselves in.
“You took the life of a man on one of the happiest days and you didn’t even show him the kindness and respect that a human deserves.”
Police said they are looking for a grey, GM-make truck with damage to the driver side of the vehicle. The volunteers who worked with Johnston ask for anyone with information on his hit and run accident to please come forward.
