FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend rain chances increase; watching Isaias in the Caribbean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With what ended up being more of a stormier day than forecast on Wednesday, our warm and humid airmass in place will again be conducive for pop-up showers and thunderstorms later this morning and afternoon. These hold off though for the morning commute but could again begin to pop up before the noon hour. It’s probably a good idea to carry the umbrella today just in case, but these will be hit or miss and there’s a good likelihood you miss out on the storms in your neighbor due to their sporadic nature.