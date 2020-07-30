FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend rain chances increase; watching Isaias in the Caribbean

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With what ended up being more of a stormier day than forecast on Wednesday, our warm and humid airmass in place will again be conducive for pop-up showers and thunderstorms later this morning and afternoon. These hold off though for the morning commute but could again begin to pop up before the noon hour. It’s probably a good idea to carry the umbrella today just in case, but these will be hit or miss and there’s a good likelihood you miss out on the storms in your neighbor due to their sporadic nature.
Temperatures today heat up closer to 90 by afternoon with heat index values up to above 100 in areas that aren’t dealing with the spotty thunderstorms through this afternoon. The evening will again provide for another quiet but muggy night with lows in the middle 70s. Heading into Friday, rain chances drop even lower as highs top out in the 90s but get ready for more scattered storms to arrive to kick off the weekend.
With a front moving into the area on Saturday and stalling across the state, more numerous scattered thunderstorms should be expected. Some models begin the rain Saturday morning, while there is a chance these hold off until later in the afternoon. More pop-up thunderstorms on Sunday as well and likely into the early part of next week as a trough of low pressure sets up over the eastern U.S.
This trough of low pressure, despite the storms it will bring us, will be our friend when it comes to the tropics as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the Caribbean and toward the Florida coast by Saturday. There is good model agreement that the storm stays out of the Gulf and moves up eastern seaboard next week thanks to this trough that we will have in place.
Southwest Louisiana and the Gulf as a whole should not see any impacts from Isaias on the current forecast track which is beginning to come with growing confidence based on the latest computer models that make this storm highly unlikely to enter the Gulf of Mexico, but we will certainly be watching it closely just to make sure that thinking doesn’t change!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
