FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with less rain, scattered storms return into the weekend

Moving throughout the rest of this afternoon we will see temperatures warming a another degree or so, but the heat indices will continue to remain high as the humidity remains high. Overall the rain chances continue to remain low the rest of this evening, but we will continue to see the chance for an isolated shower or storm through the evening. Temperatures will slowly begin to fall as well as we can expect a mild night ahead with temperatures in the lower 80′s and our lows starting out in the middle 70′s for Friday morning. We can expect a dry start to our Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds around as temperatures begin to warm. Highs Friday afternoon look to top off in the lower 90′s once again so a warm afternoon ahead with heat indices once again pushing the triple digits. What we will be tracking into the evening and early parts of the overnight will be watching for an outflow boundary that some models are showing that could bring the potential for some showers or storms during the late evening hours. As a whole rain chances stay low during the afternoon, before a little better chance returns into the evening.