FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with less rain, scattered storms return into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen a drier afternoon with a few isolated storms, but they have been far and few between. The bigger story has been the temperatures and heat indices as we have reached the lower 90′s and are feeling more like the triple digits in some locations.
Moving throughout the rest of this afternoon we will see temperatures warming a another degree or so, but the heat indices will continue to remain high as the humidity remains high. Overall the rain chances continue to remain low the rest of this evening, but we will continue to see the chance for an isolated shower or storm through the evening. Temperatures will slowly begin to fall as well as we can expect a mild night ahead with temperatures in the lower 80′s and our lows starting out in the middle 70′s for Friday morning. We can expect a dry start to our Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds around as temperatures begin to warm. Highs Friday afternoon look to top off in the lower 90′s once again so a warm afternoon ahead with heat indices once again pushing the triple digits. What we will be tracking into the evening and early parts of the overnight will be watching for an outflow boundary that some models are showing that could bring the potential for some showers or storms during the late evening hours. As a whole rain chances stay low during the afternoon, before a little better chance returns into the evening.
As we head into the weekend we can expect rain chances to increase with a scattering of showers and storms for the afternoon as we watch a frontal boundary working it’s way through the region. Temperatures won’t change much as we can expect lows to stay in the middle and upper 70′s with highs in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. With the showers and storms that are around they will be primarily in the afternoon and we aren’t expecting a washout by any means so any outdoor events that you may have planned will be just fine.
Into next week we see isolated shower and storm chances lasting through the middle of the week before we see a slight drop in rain chances into late next week. Temperatures remain steady with highs in the lower 90′s each afternoon. As for the tropics we re tracking Tropical Storm Isaias that is moving over the Dominican Republic and is forecast to continue off to the northwest before turning to the east as a trough builds over the heart of the country. As of this time no threat to Southwest Louisiana is expected as the trough will push the system to the east.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
