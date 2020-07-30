COVID-19 IN SWLA: 443 new cases and 5 new deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Five new deaths and 443 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana and Vernon Parish Friday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The increase in new cases is due to in part to the 2,478 tests in Calcasieu Parish that were completed today which is nearly double the number of tests that are usually completed for Calcasieu in a day.
In Region 5, four deaths were reported in Calcasieu Parish and one in Beauregard Parish.
Statewide, 1,799 new cases and 24 new deaths were reported.
The Region 5 area of Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes have reported 92 deaths from COVID-19 in July. In addition, Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6, has reported 13 deaths this month.
On Friday, 434 new cases were reported in Region 5: 365 new cases were reported in Calcasieu, 7 in Allen, 46 in Beauregard, 6 in Cameron, and 10 in Jeff Davis.
Nine new cases were reported in Vernon.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 remained at 143, in Region 5. There are now 67 COVID-19 patients in Region 5 ICUs, making 23 ICU beds available.
Statewide, the number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 rose from 1,524 on Thursday to 1,546 on Friday.
The Louisiana Department of Health now estimates that 74,246 COVID-19 patients have recovered as of July 24, 2020.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that 18 inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive and exhibiting symptoms.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 1,036 cases | 19 deaths | 746 state tests | 9,616 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 743 cases | 14 deaths | 73 state tests | 7,486 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 6,278 cases | 121 deaths | 912 state tests | 54,537 commercial tests
CAMERON - 164 cases | 0 deaths | 4 state tests | 692 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 944 cases | 24 deaths | 595 state tests | 11,201 commercial tests
VERNON - 663 cases | 21 deaths | 971 state tests | 7,587 commercial tests
STATE - 116,280 cases | 3,835 deaths | 1,342,243 total tests | 1,546 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 222 patients on ventilators | 74,246 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
HOTLINE
- Call 211
- Text LACOVID to 898-211
BILLS
BUSINESS RESOURCES
CORONAVIRUS TESTING SITES
EDUCATION
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT
FOOD DISTRIBUTION
HOW TO APPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.