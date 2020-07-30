Calcasieu Parish School Board approves 2020-2021 back to school plan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While the ongoing pandemic continues to impact everything, our area school districts are working diligently to finalize plans.
CPSB superintendent Karl Bruchhaus, much of the school board, and even some in attendance agreed they would love to get students back to school five days a week for the start of the school year. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic that just isn’t possible right now.
On Wednesday night, the Calcasieu Parish School Board approved what they’re calling the next best thing. Superintendent Bruchhaus and many of the board members say they have received numerous calls from parents who want their kids back in school full time, but there are also are plenty of families opting for the virtual option.
“We had no idea we would end up with 7,500 online students, right?” Bruchhaus said. “The national average is maybe somewhere under 20%, we’re at 23%.”
The board discussed all of the puzzle pieces that will make up this peculiar school year, including getting meals to students who rely on their school to provide them.
“Every Friday, you’ll pickup five days of meals for the next week,” Bruchhaus said. “If you’re A/B day, you’ll have an opportunity to pick up three days of meals on Friday.”
More topics they discussed, teacher placements, bus routes, access to laptops and WiFi and what would happen if we moved into another phase.
CPSB president, Dean Roberts expressed his feelings with COVID-19 pandemic impacting yet another school year for students.
“I don’t like this plan,” Roberts said. “But, it’s what the state gave us to work with and so I’m going to hold my nose and support it, but I don’t like it.”
While some said the plan isn’t perfect, many board members thanked Superintendent Bruchhaus and his staff for their hard work in putting the plan together and working to give students the option to go to school.
Jefferson Davis School Board also held a meeting tonight to discuss their school start date, where they decided to stick with their original push back date of Aug 17.
