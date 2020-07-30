Broussards indicted on first-degree murder charges

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Neil Patrick Broussard and Tori Lynette Broussard were indicted Thursday on first-degree murder charges.
Neil Broussard, 51, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton on July 15. He is also accused of shooting Hidaldo’s mother, Catherine, who survived.
On Wednesday, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced that Tori Broussard, 41, Neil’s wife, would also face first-degree murder charges in the shooting.
A grand jury on Thursday returned two counts each of first-degree murder against Neil and Tori Broussard.
In addition, in a separate indictment, Neil Broussard was charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.