Welsh project seeking donations to build Lyle Fontenot memorial

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A memorial is being built at the John Blank Sportsman Park for a Welsh lineman who died on the job in April.
Lyle Fontenot passed away in April of 2020 after coming into contact with an electric line while working in a bucket truck. The Welsh Enrichment Project is looking to build a memorial in his honor.
The project says that the community can help with the cost of the memorial by purchasing an engraved brick. The fundraiser will end when all 180 bricks are sold.
You can find a link to the Welsh Enrichment Project’s memorial plans and purchase a brick HERE.
