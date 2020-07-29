Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean Sea south of Puerto Rico

Speaking of the forecast, the threat to SWLA is near zero! The reason for this is by early next week an upper level trough of low pressure will be located over our area. This trough will cause Isaias to turn north and then be kicked out to the northeast. The timing of this turn will be important for Florida and the Bahamas. If you have travel plans in that area keep an eye on the forecast. But again, this means there is little chance this storm could impact SWLA; the only way that would change would be if the entire weather setup were to change drastically.