Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean Sea south of Puerto Rico

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The system we have been tracking for the past few days has finally gained enough organization to be declared a tropical storm according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Isaias has a short window of time for strengthening because it will soon move across the island of Hispaniola.
Isaias has winds of 50 mph and is moving west-northwest rapidly at 20 mph. The satellite shows a large cluster of storms near the center of circulation and a separate cluster well displaced from the storm north of Puerto Rico. Isaias will move over Hispaniola Thursday, but due to the large size and the fact this storm is already disorganized this may not be as negative of an influence as normal.
After passing over Hispaniola Isaias will move out over the southwest Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos Friday. It is possible that the center of circulation could reform under the northern cluster of storms. This would likely cause the eventual track of the storm to be farther east, possible away from the United States.
Speaking of the forecast, the threat to SWLA is near zero! The reason for this is by early next week an upper level trough of low pressure will be located over our area. This trough will cause Isaias to turn north and then be kicked out to the northeast. The timing of this turn will be important for Florida and the Bahamas. If you have travel plans in that area keep an eye on the forecast. But again, this means there is little chance this storm could impact SWLA; the only way that would change would be if the entire weather setup were to change drastically.
As always it is best to keep an eye on this until it is gone entirely, and we here at KPLC will keep you updated. More importantly this is a good reminder that we are about to enter the heart of hurricane season. Make sure you have a plan in place and know what you would do if a storm were to threaten our area.
