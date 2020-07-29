SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2020

July 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2020.

Donald Ray Brown Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.

Ryan Scott Jordan, 25, Leesville: Burglary.

Leo Zuriel Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).

Abigail Nicole Carroll, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; conspiracy; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms.

Dillon D’Andre Brooks, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); fourth offense possession of marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run; stopping or standing in prohibited places; no seat belt.

Richard Paul Hogarth, 64, Lake Charles: Harassment; obscenity; cyberstalking.

Demarcus Keandre Cofield, 22, Lake Charles: Failure to notify as a sex offender (2 charges); probation violation; unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Katelynn Ranae Dufresne, 20, Sulphur: Mischief; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Clinton James Bertrand, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary.

Katlyn Rayne Soileau, 24, Lake Charles: Tattooing of minors.

Kayley Marie Rodriguez, 20, Sulphur: Battery; trespassing.

Lyonnie Veazea, 68, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Tammy Yvonne Roasco, 46, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; violations of protective orders.

Nakendrick Kendall Bowman, 33, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

Samuel Eugene Nelson Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.

Trenton Bryce Musser, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

