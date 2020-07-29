Police Jury says it’s already getting public input on monument, not taking action on city resolution

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is not taking any action concerning the Lake Charles City Council’s resolution on the South’s Defenders Monument at the Calcasieu Courthouse.
Police Jury Administrator Bryan Beam says the jury on its own has been receiving public input on the monument and discussing it internally.
The City Council voted Tuesday to send a resolution to the police jury, requesting they hold a public hearing to consider the future of the monument - whether the statue comes down is ultimately up to the police jury.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.