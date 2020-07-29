‘Offense ... we’re loaded,’ Orgeron says but adds LSU needs to get better on defense

It will help that Brennan will have 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase to catch his passes. Chase is on the watch list again, as is teammate Terrace Marshall Jr. The pair will look to lead a talented group of receivers that should present several targets for Brennan. There’s also incoming freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, who was recently named the 2020 Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year. He has already been named to the Mackey Award watch list without yet playing a single down of college football.