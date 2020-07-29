Number of COVID-19 cases, deaths increase in SWLA nursing homes

Number of COVID-19 cases, deaths increase in SWLA nursing homes
The number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in Calcasieu nursing homes increases according to LDH. (Source: KPLC)
By Cindy Choi | July 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:30 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents in Southwest Louisiana continues to increase, based on the latest report released by the Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday.

More residents tested positive - a total of 660 cases were reported out of the nursing homes listed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes - marking a 29% increase since July 22.

[ COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities ]

A total of 660 positive COVID-19 cases were reported among nursing home residents in SWLA on July 29.
A total of 660 positive COVID-19 cases were reported among nursing home residents in SWLA on July 29. (Source: KPLC)

Out of the total number of positive COVID-19 cases among residents in Southwest Louisiana, 408 cases were in Calcasieu, 62 in Allen, 26 in Beauregard, 92 in Jeff Davis and 72 in Vernon.

Sixteen more deaths were reported in Southwest Louisiana - 11 in Calcasieu, 1 in Allen, 1 in Jeff Davis and 3 in Vernon.

Resthaven Nursing and Rehab Center had 7 additional deaths reported from last week, bringing the total number of deaths there to 14.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.