Number of COVID-19 cases, deaths increase in SWLA nursing homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents in Southwest Louisiana continues to increase, based on the latest report released by the Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday.
More residents tested positive - a total of 660 cases were reported out of the nursing homes listed in Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Jeff Davis and Vernon parishes - marking a 29% increase since July 22.
Out of the total number of positive COVID-19 cases among residents in Southwest Louisiana, 408 cases were in Calcasieu, 62 in Allen, 26 in Beauregard, 92 in Jeff Davis and 72 in Vernon.
Sixteen more deaths were reported in Southwest Louisiana - 11 in Calcasieu, 1 in Allen, 1 in Jeff Davis and 3 in Vernon.
Resthaven Nursing and Rehab Center had 7 additional deaths reported from last week, bringing the total number of deaths there to 14.
