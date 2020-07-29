Memorial held for local K-9 officer

“If I came out in a different uniform that he knew I wasn’t going to work K-9 duties that day, he knew the difference, he wouldn’t get up out of his bed,” Duhon said. “If he saw me come out and I was in the K-9 uniform, he would sit in anticipation waiting on me to grab his collar, and if I grabbed his collar he would just sit and do circles at the door like let’s go, let’s go!”