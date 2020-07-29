Memorial held for local K-9 officer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday morning, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service in honor of K-9 officer King.
King died in the line of duty on July 12, 2020, and was honored with a procession through Lake Charles followed by a memorial service that featured full honors, including a 21-gun salute and taps.
“He was involved in 204 building searches, 29 tracks, 14 area searches, 113 assistant calls by detectives and patrols which prevented unknown acts of violence,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “Just based on his presence alone, he was used in the arrest of 134 suspects without incident. When the act of violent offenders could not be controlled, he was able to apprehend 15 subjects who could not be controlled.”
Mancuso said that K-9 officers are a great tool for the department, but they are more than just that.
“To us and the handler, he is part of this law enforcement family and we wanted to make sure he was recognized in a proper way because of the work that they do,” Mancuso said.
King’s handler, Sr. Cpl. Christopher Duhon, says King was always eager to go to work.
“If I came out in a different uniform that he knew I wasn’t going to work K-9 duties that day, he knew the difference, he wouldn’t get up out of his bed,” Duhon said. “If he saw me come out and I was in the K-9 uniform, he would sit in anticipation waiting on me to grab his collar, and if I grabbed his collar he would just sit and do circles at the door like let’s go, let’s go!”
“He was recognized by the National Police Canine Association for taking a suspect into custody who refused to come out of the house, but we weren’t sure if he was in there or not, so we sent King in there to go search the house. Upon King finding the guy, he disarmed him from two firearms that the guy had on him waiting for us to come into the house.”
Duhon says King was supposed to retire the day he passed away.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.