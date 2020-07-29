Wife of Westlake double homicide suspect arrested on two counts of first-degree murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The wife of double homicide suspect Neil Broussard has also been arrested for murder.
Tori Broussard, 41, is the chief investigator at the Calcasieu Public Defenders Office.
She was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on Wednesday, July 29, on two counts of first-degree, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a news conference.
Neil Broussard, 51, a sex offender, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Kyla Hidalgo and 18-year-old Kaleb Charlton around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15. Hidalgo’s mother Catherine was shot multiple times. Broussard was already wanted on a warrant for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Tori Broussard, 41, was initially arrested on the morning of July 15 on counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape and accessory after the fact to molestation of a juvenile. She bonded out on $45,000 bail on the afternoon of July 16.
Neil Broussard is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center on two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and molestation of a juvenile.
KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.
