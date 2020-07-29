Lake Charles’ small business stabilization fund period set

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The sign-up period for small business funds in Lake Charles is scheduled from Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 14.
Mayor Nic Hunter’s administration proposed the fund as a way for local small businesses to receive support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are proud to develop a program that will make a direct, positive impact for local, small businesses that have been so heavily impacted by this crisis,” says Mayor Hunter. “These businesses are vital for the survival of our neighborhoods. When you help save a small business, you don’t only help save that business owner; you help save all of the employees and their families connected to that business.”
The program will be offering forgivable loans that range upwards of $5,000.
Business owners can access sign-up forms on the city’s website or on the first floor of City Hall, located at 326 Pujo St.
Businesses must be located in the corporate limits of Lake Charles and they must have a physical location dependent on foot traffic.
Business owners who complete the application will be contacted by city personnel to arrange pre-screening interviews. Applicants will also be asked to provide financial information, and eligibility will be based off income requirements established by federal guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.