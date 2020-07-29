International Association of Fire Fighters to hold virtual fundraiser

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In response to COVID-19, the International Association of Fire Fighter’s annual Fill the Boot fundraiser will be virtually held.
For six decades, the IAFF has put together an annual fundraiser focused on bringing services to more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases in the U.S.
This year, the donations will help meet the need for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s frontline COVID-19 emergency fund so services can continue for those living with the diseases.
“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”
“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” says MDA CEO and President Lynn O’Connor Vos. “We are so thankful to the IAFF for continuing its commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic.”
