Golden Nugget is on the State Fire Marshal’s two-strikes list

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Golden Nugget Lake Charles has received two strikes from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, several inspections were conducted by the office due to there being many reports of crowded pools and swim up bars at an area casino.
The inspections confirmed the Golden Nugget to be in violation of the state mandated regulations of the pool are, says Ashley Rodrigue with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Rodrigue also states that upon the Golden Nugget, “receiving notification of those issues, management at Golden Nugget reached out directly to the State Fire Marshal’s Office to work on revising the casinos policies to best follow the mandate and improve health and safety measures.”
She says the office has already had one meeting with staff at Golden Nugget, and has another planned this week. She says they appear to be doing their due diligence.
KPLC has reached out to Golden Nugget for comment.
