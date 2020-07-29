FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms around, but a drier end to the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have been seeing scattered showers and storms making their way through Southwest Louisiana this morning and continuing into the early afternoon. Temperatures are cooler as well especially where it has rained as some areas are in the lower and middle 80′s.
Through the rest of this afternoon temperatures will hold pretty steady as we see clouds and storms around at times. Highs for inland areas have been slightly warmer as the rain didn’t push through as early so they warmed up to around 90, where as areas further south reached the middle 80′s. Showers and storms come to an end as we head into the evening hours and we dry out overnight with temperatures slowly falling back into the middle and upper 70′s for our Thursday morning. The good news is that showers and storms will be a little more isolated for Thursday as we are in between systems. Highs are slightly warmer as you might expect with more in the way of sunshine and we can expect highs to reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. A nice afternoon tomorrow to maybe go and hangout by the pool with the return in warmer temperatures and sunshine. The drier weather continues as we head into Friday as well before we see higher rain chances into the weekend.
Friday more of the same can be expected with highs in the lower 90′s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. We can’t rule out the pop up shower or storm, but they will be very isolated in nature. We do see a front moving into the region for Saturday and Sunday and that will be spark the return of scattered showers and storms. It won’t be a washout by any stretch but we will see a more widespread area of storms moving through the area. This will continue as we head into Sunday as well with temperatures staying steady both afternoons in the upper 80′s to near 90.
Into next week we see a couple of chances for some scattered showers and storms, but overall a much drier weather pattern at the moment with highs in the lower 90′s and morning lows in the middle and upper 70′s. As for the tropics we are continuing to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, which is forecast to become Isaias later this afternoon or into tomorrow. Just a reminder that we re in Hurricane Season and of course the 7Stormteam will keep you updated should anything change.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
