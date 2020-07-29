FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms around, but a drier end to the week

Through the rest of this afternoon temperatures will hold pretty steady as we see clouds and storms around at times. Highs for inland areas have been slightly warmer as the rain didn’t push through as early so they warmed up to around 90, where as areas further south reached the middle 80′s. Showers and storms come to an end as we head into the evening hours and we dry out overnight with temperatures slowly falling back into the middle and upper 70′s for our Thursday morning. The good news is that showers and storms will be a little more isolated for Thursday as we are in between systems. Highs are slightly warmer as you might expect with more in the way of sunshine and we can expect highs to reach the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. A nice afternoon tomorrow to maybe go and hangout by the pool with the return in warmer temperatures and sunshine. The drier weather continues as we head into Friday as well before we see higher rain chances into the weekend.