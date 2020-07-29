COVID-19 IN SWLA: 169 new cases and 12 new deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Twelve new deaths and 169 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Louisiana and Vernon Parish Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Region 5, nine deaths were reported in Calcasieu Parish and one in Allen Parish.
In Region 6, another two deaths were reported in Vernon Parish.
Statewide, 1,735 new cases and 69 new deaths were reported.
The Region 5 area of Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes have reported 84 deaths from COVID-19 in July. In addition, Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6, has reported 13 deaths this month.
On Tuesday, 149 new cases were reported in Region 5: 101 new cases were reported in Calcasieu, 20 in Allen, 17 in Beauregard, one in Cameron, and 10 in Jeff Davis.
Twenty new cases were reported in Vernon.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 fell by 12, to 151, in Region 5. There are now 69 COVID-19 patients in Region 5 ICUs, making 20 ICU beds available.
Statewide, the number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 dropped from 1,583 on Tuesday to 1,544 on Wednesday.
The Louisiana Department of Health now estimates that 74,246 COVID-19 patients have recovered as of July 24, 2020.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that 18 inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive and exhibiting symptoms.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 1,021 cases | 18 deaths | 742 state tests | 9,408 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 678 cases | 13 deaths | 70 state tests | 7,171 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 5,810 cases | 116 deaths | 904 state tests | 51,088 commercial tests
CAMERON - 158 cases | 0 deaths | 4 state tests | 669 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 924 cases | 23 deaths | 591 state tests | 11,044 commercial tests
VERNON - 631 cases | 21 deaths | 970 state tests | 7,300 commercial tests
STATE - 112,773 cases | 3,769 deaths | 1,295,131 total tests | 1,544 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 221 patients on ventilators | 74,246 patients presumed recovered.
Click HERE for more. The state updates the website daily, at noon.
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
