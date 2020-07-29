Contact tracers working to provide more resources for COVID-19 patients in La.

“Contact tracing has been a tool, it’s not something new. Contact tracing was used to kind of help get rid of tuberculous and get it under control. Here in Louisiana, it was used for smallpox and for some other outbreaks. So, I think there is a successful track rate with contact tracing,” says Brant Mitchell who is the director of the Stephenson Disaster Management Institute, the organization that has been tasked with conducting contact tracing for the state.