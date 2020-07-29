Beware of rental house scam in Lake area

“If you find something that is way off from what you’ve been seeing, that’s a red flag. If someone wants to email you an application but does not want to speak to you, and if the application does not seem like something they could use to find you if you do not pay your bills, that’s a red flag,” states Grundy. “If they only want to reach you through text messaging and never want to have a face to face, that is a major red flag.” She also advises to never use a cash app to pay.