West Louisiana Forestry Festival canceled due to virus concerns

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Due to the global health crisis and continued spread of COVID-19, the West Louisiana Forestry Festival Association has decided to cancel the 2020 festival in Vernon Parish.
“While we regret having to make this choice, we feel that this is in the best interest of the public health, and it is in compliance with current state and federal guidelines,” festival officials say.
Forestry officials say the health and safety of the Vernon Parish community is paramount. They also urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.
