VIDEO: Lake Charles police seeking suspect in battery of elderly victim

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is currently looking for a suspect they believe to be involved in the alleged battery of an elderly victim.
Officers were called around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, to an alleged battery of an elderly victim at a business in the 4000 block of Ryan Street, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum.
The victim suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention, Keenum said.
Keenum asks anyone who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance footage to contact lead investigator, Sgt. Lisa Fontenot, at 337.491.1528.
