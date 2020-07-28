Traffic pursuit leads to drug arrest near Jennings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop which led to a pursuit.
On July 28, deputies observed a white Kia speeding on Monger Road, turning onto Berken Road.
When the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near LA-1126, the driver, Brian Anthony Paddio, 36, of Jennings, of the Kia lost control and ran off the roadway.
Paddio then turned around and drove towards the patrol unit. Deputies were able to avoid a collision with the Kia and Paddio again reached speeds over 80 miles-per-hour.
According to JDPSO, the vehicle turned onto Racca Road and was blocked in by additional responding units. The Paddio was forced to stop near Racca Road and LA-26.
He “refused to exit the vehicle and fought with deputies,” states Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, with Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff office. “A taser was deployed and then the driver was removed from the vehicle.”
Deputies then found drugs on the ground under Paddio. They found Oxycodone and marijuana.
Paddio was arrested and booked on charges of careless operation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, possession of CDS I (Marijuana), Possession of CDS II with intent to distribute (Oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.