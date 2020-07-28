SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2020.
Jimmy Ray Wilson, 47, Orange, TX: First offense DWI; no vehicle license; driver must be licensed; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of a firearm by a felon; out of state detainer.
Jason Eric Keeley, 37, Iowa: First offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sedrick Juan Gordon Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Nathan Allen Boutte, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Robert Charles Paul Spencer, 44, Lake Charles: Second offense possession of synthetic marijuana; second-degree battery.
Darius Arshon Durst, 23, Crosby, TX: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer.
Sedrick Juan Gordon Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Devin Michael Gray, 24, Dilley, TX: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; first offense possession of stolen firearms; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons.
Joshua Terrell Conley, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.
Brian Keith Richard, 47, Ragley, LA: Violations of protective orders; domestic abuse; instate detainer.
