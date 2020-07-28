Oberlin officer arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, malfeasance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A police officer in Allen Parish faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and malfeasance in office.
James Berry, 26, was arrested on Monday by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Grady Haynes confirmed Berry was an officer-in-training at the Oberlin Police Department working part-time from March to July 2020.
Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided details about Berry’s arrest, but Chief Haynes said Berry has been fired from the Oberlin Police Department.
“We do not tolerate this behavior from any individual representing this department,” Haynes said.
Sheriff Doug Hebert said his office is handling the investigation and is expected to provide more information in the coming days.
