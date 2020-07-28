McNeese softball renovating facilities thanks to Petrochem Athletic Association and Joe Miller donations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball received donations from the Petrochem Athletic Association as well as the field’s namesake Joe Miller to help Cowgirl continue to transform into James Landreneau’s dream ballpark.
“It’s going to be the best in the conference and one of the best in the nation,” said McNeese Assistant AD for Development and fundraising Kason Kimbrell.
Joe Miller Ballpark at Cowgirl Diamond is receiving a makeover to help McNeese become one of the nation's elite softball complexes. The school announced the Petrochem Athletic Association has pledged $110,000 over three years to fund the project the school is calling Develop the Diamond.
That contribution coupled with a donation from Joe Miller, allowed the project to kick off.
“We’re adding over 200 reserved seats which we’ve never had reserved seating before. So, fans will have their own seat whenever they want it. It won’t be first come first serve,” Kimbrell said.
“I think the locker room is going to be unbelievable. I’m excited about it. The stadium seating has always been a dream of mine since I got here,” Head McNeese softball coach James Landreneau said. “But from a player’s standpoint, I’m excited about the locker room because it directly affects their everyday life.”
The nearly $1 million project will also see improvements to the dugouts, press box and grandstand. The renovations will make the softball facility a hub for Cowgirl student-athletes and their training.
“They’ll be able to get academics here, nutrition here, treatment here and recovery. Then also be able to work on their skill set between our hitting facility, pitching and field,” Landreneau said. “So, it will hopefully condense some time and helps them with time management.”
This project is on track to be finished well before softball season begins as McNeese is hoping the upgrades will further help it build a perennial Top-25 program.
“I think that this will only stand to propel the program forward. Everyone around here already knows McNeese softball is the real deal and they are only getting better,” said Kimbrell. “I think this is just a testament to James and what he’s done with the program moving forward.”
