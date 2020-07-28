McNeese continues walk-through practices with focus on a ‘forever revolving’ depth chart

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys wrapped up day two of eight walk-through practice days allowed by the NCAA before fall camp on August 7. Cowboy coach Frank Wilson said the coaching staff has a focus on creating competition.
“Our depth chart is etched in sand and it is forever revolving. We will take the opportunity to play the person that gives us the best chance to win,” said Wilson. “We just want to breed competition amongst our football team and bring out the very best in us and believe in the philosophy that iron sharpens iron.”
The Cowboys return plenty of starters from a season ago, especially at the skill positions. Quarterback Cody Orgeron returns as do receivers Cyron Sutton and Trevor Begue. The trio combined for record-setting numbers in the passing game with over 1,700 yards and 19 touchdowns. On defense, the experience is just as deep in the secondary with defensive backs Darion Dunn, Colby Burton, Cory McCoy and Andre Same back. Dunn and McCoy are preseason All-Southland members with Burton having earned the same in 2019.
While the initial depth chart is at least weeks away, Wilson is hoping the team continues to bring the energy in workouts.
“We say to the team, ‘we have one speed, full speed.' Whether that’s physical or mental, we are full speed once we get between the whites of these lines,” said Wilson. “Even in this walk-through practice, to mentally and physically get to your landmark and visualize and imagine the guy you are blocking in some cases— it’s full speed. We try to do that to the best of our ability in this controlled environment.”
