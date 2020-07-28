Two teenagers arrested in shooting death of Anthony Bennett

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 13-year-old and 16-year-old are suspected in the death of a man found lying in the road near the intersection of Opelousas and Ange streets Thursday night.
Lake Charles man Anthony Bennett, 53, was found around 11 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The gun used is believed to be a revolver stolen in a car burglary a couple streets over earlier in the week, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
The 16-year-old is believed to be the shooter, Mancuso said. The teenagers were apprehended on Friday following a foot pursuit on Opelousas Street, near I-10. They are being held at the juvenile detention center on murder charges. Their names are being withheld because of their age.
Mancuso said it is believed that the teenager stole the gun, but the Sheriff’s Office is working to verify whether they were responsible for the burglary or got the gun from someone who did.
