FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Resuming with more scattered storms on the return again today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While most areas experienced a quiet evening, a few storms did persist overnight and continue to develop back across our coastal parishes this morning which will continue to be an active spot for storms through the morning commute. Expect a general uptick in the coverage of storms farther inland through the day and be prepared for some quick-developing downpours through the day.
Rain chances early on will be confined mainly to the Cameron Parish, but later this morning and afternoon we’ll begin to see some storms developing farther away from the coast and affect the Lake Charles area and points northward through the day. Models show these developing throughout the morning and afternoon, while the coverage will be scattered and sporadic, you’ll want to be aware the chance is there.
Be aware of the lightning these storms will contain if working outside today, and be prepared to head indoors when you hear thunder, just until the storms pass. As was the case on Monday, our temperatures will be helped by the added clouds and rain with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Most of these storms wind down closer to sunset with an otherwise quiet evening returning with lows in the 70s.
The main culprit for these daily storms is a trough of low pressure and overabundance of lingering tropical moisture that for one more day will boost the development of storms on Wednesday. Tomorrow’s rain chances at 60% will be very similar to the past few days, as coastal areas have the best chances early on with inland spots seeing scattered storms by afternoon.
By Thursday and Friday, the deeper tropical moisture in place will exit, leaving drier air in the mid-levels of atmosphere and bringing us a significant reduction in rain chances. I won’t rule out a couple afternoon storms Thursday and Friday, but rain chances those days are significantly lower than what we’ve seen so far this week.
Unfortunately, the stint of drier weather could be cut short by a weak front entering the state over the weekend. This will help spark afternoon showers and thunderstorms again beginning Saturday, but in the longer range, models do point to an overall drier trend setting up for a good chunk of next week.
We’re still watching an area of interest in the tropical Atlantic, with Invest 92L still being given a 90% chance of tropical development this week as it would move toward the Lesser Antilles tomorrow and closer to the Bahamas by Friday and over the weekend. If the storm does manage to develop, a threat to the East Coast of the U.S. is possible next week, but there are still some models that do not have a storm ever fully developing, so we’ll have to watch things closely over the next few days before we write off any threat to the U.S., including the Gulf. Right now, it’s just something to watch!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
