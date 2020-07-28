FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Resuming with more scattered storms on the return again today

We’re still watching an area of interest in the tropical Atlantic, with Invest 92L still being given a 90% chance of tropical development this week as it would move toward the Lesser Antilles tomorrow and closer to the Bahamas by Friday and over the weekend. If the storm does manage to develop, a threat to the East Coast of the U.S. is possible next week, but there are still some models that do not have a storm ever fully developing, so we’ll have to watch things closely over the next few days before we write off any threat to the U.S., including the Gulf. Right now, it’s just something to watch!