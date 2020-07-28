FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather pattern arriving soon…

The tropics are quiet at this moment with no named systems. But we are closely watching an area east of the Lesser Antilles for likely development over the next day or two. This next name on the list is Isaias and models show it moving toward Hispaniola followed by a northwestward turn if it survives. At this time, it is not a threat to SWLA, but continue to monitor our forecast for updates this week. Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!