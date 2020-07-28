FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather pattern arriving soon…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are still dealing with a ton of moisture leftover from what was Hurricane Hanna, this is the reason it has been so cloudy the last few days. And the reason we have had higher than normal numbers of showers and storms around the area. These will continue through at least Wednesday and will be most likely anytime during the day.
Temperatures will remain below normal during the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but morning lows will be near normal with lows in the mid 70s. And the heat index will not be an issue with little sunshine to warm us up and scattered showers at times. I do want to stress that it will not rain all day and there may be extended periods of time with no rain at all.
If you have outdoor plans through Wednesday plan to check the radar frequently for updates, and you can do so using our First Alert Weather App for free! Unfortunately, rain will be possible anytime of day, this is not your typical summer pattern.
By Thursday upper level high pressure will move in from the west and this should reduce the coverage of rain to 20%. In fact, we may end up with little to no rain around if the high is strong enough. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees!
An upper level trough of low pressure will move across the area this weekend and that should push rain chances back to the 40% range. This pattern would once again favor rain development anytime of day. So outdoor plans may need to be flexible, and I would recommend an indoor alternative too. We may return to a drier pattern into next week, though for now that is a wait and see situation.
The tropics are quiet at this moment with no named systems. But we are closely watching an area east of the Lesser Antilles for likely development over the next day or two. This next name on the list is Isaias and models show it moving toward Hispaniola followed by a northwestward turn if it survives. At this time, it is not a threat to SWLA, but continue to monitor our forecast for updates this week. Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
