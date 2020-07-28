Education software leader’s move to Louisiana to bring nearly 400 jobs to Lafayette area

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The education software company SchoolMint is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Lafayette, bringing nearly 400 jobs to the Acadiana region.
The software company is expanding its Lafayette office on Buchanan Street by also moving its corporate offices from New York and Miami and investing $515,000 in new facilities, according to a press release.
The move will create nearly 400 new jobs in the Acadiana region, 178 of which are direct jobs with an average salary of more than $74,200 plus benefits. In addition, the move will also bring over 200 more indirect jobs, the Louisiana Economic Development estimates.
“SchoolMint reinforces what we’ve known for a long time: Louisiana is a great place for doing business all across the digital landscape,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “Louisiana is leading the way with cutting-edge tech firms creating quality jobs for our digital future.”
The company provides solutions for strategic enrollment management and lottery management, registration, tardy tracking and positive behavior reinforcement to make school operations more efficient with products like SchoolFinder and MultApply.
After the software company acquired the Lafayette-based Smart Choice Technologies last year, SchoolMint officials said they began considering the move because of the region’s pro-technology and pro-businesses climate and the availability of local talent, according to a press release.
“The vibrant and growing tech culture here is exciting, and we expect to create hundreds of high-tech jobs over the next decade,” SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald said. “We look forward to bringing a bit of Silicon Valley to Lafayette, while also deepening the local roots first put down by our Smart Choice division.”
The state offered SchoolMint an incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart, which was ranked the No. 1 state workforce training program in the country for the past 10 years. The package also includes a $900,000 Digital Interactive Media and Software Development tax credit and a $1 million grant for relocation expenses. The company also is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Quality Jobs Program, according to a press release.
“SchoolMint’s announcement is a big win for Lafayette and an affirmation that we can compete with world-class communities to attract business and talent,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “Our affordable cost of living and cost of doing business, along with our skilled workforce, played a large part in securing SchoolMint’s commitment to Lafayette.”
