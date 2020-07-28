Cinemark: No timeline yet to reopen in Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Cinemark has had to rearrange its reopening schedule.
Cinemark representatives said in May that the theater chain was planning for a “mid-summer” reopening schedule, but with the resurgence in cases, those plans changed.
Cinemark says it will continue to evaluate the availability of new studio content, the status of the virus, and local government regulations as it plans for the reopening of U.S. theaters.
When theaters finally open, moviegoers can expect enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step, Cinemark representatives say.
To view the full list of Cinemark’s new standards, click HERE.
Although a nationwide reopening hasn’t yet been announced, a handful of Cinemark theaters opened in Texas and Florida on July 24, showing cinematic classics.
Starting July 31, Cinemark will be showing new releases, which will open at select theaters in Colorado, Connecticut, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.
Dallas - Cinemark 17 and IMAX
McKinney - Cinemark North McKinney, and XD
Plano - Cinemark Legacy and XD
Plano - Cinemark West Plano and XD
Orlando - Universal Cinemark at CityWalk
