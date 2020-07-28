Cameron Parish School Board delays school return date

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish School Board has announced that they are delaying the return date for students to Friday, August 14, 2020.
The decision was made in a special meeting on Monday, July 27, where the school board voted unanimously to delay the return date.
All students will return to school on August 14, with all guidelines from the CDC, LDH, and LDOE being implemented and followed to the maximum extent possible.
The deadline for virtual registration has also been extended. The new deadline will be Wednesday, July 29, at 12 p.m.
The school board asks any parents who have questions to contact their child’s school.
